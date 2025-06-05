Left Menu

Tragedy Amid Triumph: RCB's Celebration Turned Chaotic

In the wake of a deadly stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebration, the team pledged financial aid to affected families and set up a fund for injured fans. The tragedy, which claimed 11 lives, sparked criticism over poor security arrangements during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:39 IST
Tragedy Amid Triumph: RCB's Celebration Turned Chaotic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy overshadowed celebration as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) marked their IPL triumph with devastating consequences. A stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, where fans had gathered to celebrate, resulted in the loss of 11 lives and injuries to more than 50 people.

In response to the incident, RCB announced a financial assistance package of Rs 10 lakh for each victim's family and established a support fund for those injured. This incident has drawn significant criticism for the perceived lack of adequate security measures in place at the event.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and others urged better coordination for such events, citing a smoother victory parade in Mumbai as an example. Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry is underway to investigate the lapses in security and administration that contributed to this tragic outcome.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025