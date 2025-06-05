Tragedy Amid Triumph: RCB's Celebration Turned Chaotic

Tragedy overshadowed celebration as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) marked their IPL triumph with devastating consequences. A stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, where fans had gathered to celebrate, resulted in the loss of 11 lives and injuries to more than 50 people.

In response to the incident, RCB announced a financial assistance package of Rs 10 lakh for each victim's family and established a support fund for those injured. This incident has drawn significant criticism for the perceived lack of adequate security measures in place at the event.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and others urged better coordination for such events, citing a smoother victory parade in Mumbai as an example. Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry is underway to investigate the lapses in security and administration that contributed to this tragic outcome.