Italian Duo Clinches French Open Mixed Doubles Crown

Italy's Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori seized the French Open mixed doubles title with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 win over Americans Taylor Townsend and Evan King. The match, held on Court Philippe Chatrier, marked their second Grand Slam triumph, following their success at the U.S. Open.

The Italian pair exhibited great resilience in the opening set, resisting early pressure before breaking Townsend's serve to take control. Their assertive gameplay saw them break twice more in the second set, paving the way for a decisive victory.

The American team struggled with consistency, committing 25 unforced errors compared to Errani and Vavassori's nine. This disparity in precision and focus was crucial in the outcome, favoring the Italian third seeds.