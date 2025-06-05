Left Menu

Italian Duo Clinches French Open Mixed Doubles Crown

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori triumphed against Americans Taylor Townsend and Evan King to win the French Open mixed doubles title. This is their second Grand Slam victory, following their U.S. Open win. Their skillful performance, marked by few errors, secured the 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:01 IST
Italian Duo Clinches French Open Mixed Doubles Crown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Italy's Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori seized the French Open mixed doubles title with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 win over Americans Taylor Townsend and Evan King. The match, held on Court Philippe Chatrier, marked their second Grand Slam triumph, following their success at the U.S. Open.

The Italian pair exhibited great resilience in the opening set, resisting early pressure before breaking Townsend's serve to take control. Their assertive gameplay saw them break twice more in the second set, paving the way for a decisive victory.

The American team struggled with consistency, committing 25 unforced errors compared to Errani and Vavassori's nine. This disparity in precision and focus was crucial in the outcome, favoring the Italian third seeds.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025