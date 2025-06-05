Left Menu

Infosys and Roland-Garros: Pioneering AI-Powered Fan Experience

Infosys, in partnership with the French Tennis Federation, introduces AI-driven fan experiences for Roland-Garros 2025. The new features include AI Commentary, AI Stadium, and a Generative AI Poster Challenge, elevating fan engagement. Additionally, Infosys collaborates with Fête le Mur to support tech-enabled education for underprivileged youth in Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Infosys, a leader in digital services, has teamed up with the French Tennis Federation to roll out advanced AI-driven fan experiences for the Roland-Garros 2025 tournament. This collaboration aims to enhance fan engagement through innovative technologies, marking the seventh year of their partnership.

This year's technologies include AI Commentary, which personalizes match insights with real-time analytics, providing detailed narratives of each game. Another innovation is AI Stadium, a feature allowing fans to create unique virtual environments for a more immersive viewing experience. The Generative AI Poster Challenge lets fans produce AI-generated videos, encouraging creative expression among tennis enthusiasts.

Besides technological advancements, Infosys partners with Fête le Mur to promote tech-enabled learning for disadvantaged youth in Paris. The initiative includes workshops and visits to Roland-Garros, focusing on digital inclusion and skills development. This project underscores Infosys's commitment to social impact through technology.

