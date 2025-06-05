Infosys and Roland-Garros: Pioneering AI-Powered Fan Experience

Infosys, a leader in digital services, has teamed up with the French Tennis Federation to roll out advanced AI-driven fan experiences for the Roland-Garros 2025 tournament. This collaboration aims to enhance fan engagement through innovative technologies, marking the seventh year of their partnership.

This year's technologies include AI Commentary, which personalizes match insights with real-time analytics, providing detailed narratives of each game. Another innovation is AI Stadium, a feature allowing fans to create unique virtual environments for a more immersive viewing experience. The Generative AI Poster Challenge lets fans produce AI-generated videos, encouraging creative expression among tennis enthusiasts.

Besides technological advancements, Infosys partners with Fête le Mur to promote tech-enabled learning for disadvantaged youth in Paris. The initiative includes workshops and visits to Roland-Garros, focusing on digital inclusion and skills development. This project underscores Infosys's commitment to social impact through technology.