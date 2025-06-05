Left Menu

Goa Guardians Join Prime Volleyball League: A Game-Changer for Indian Volleyball

The Prime Volleyball League has added Goa Guardians as its 10th franchise, set to debut in 2025. This expansion emphasizes the league's rapid growth and commitment to elevating Indian volleyball to international standards, aiming to unlock athletic potential and promote the sport across rural and urban India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:15 IST
Goa Guardians logo (Photo: Prime Volleyball League). Image Credit: ANI
The Prime Volleyball League has officially announced the addition of the Goa Guardians as its 10th franchise, marking a significant expansion for the burgeoning sports league. The Goa-based team is set to make its debut in the league's fourth season, beginning October 2, 2025. This move reaffirms Prime Volleyball League's position as one of India's most rapidly maturing sports leagues, consistently welcoming a new team each season since its establishment.

Raju Chekuri, Chairman, and CEO of Netenrich, owns the Goa Guardians and has expressed ambitious goals for the team in this highly competitive league, which showcases elite volleyball talent from India and abroad. Chekuri, a fervent supporter of sports, stated, "Joining the Prime Volleyball League is more than just a launch; it is a considerable investment in the future of Indian volleyball. Our aim is to harness athletic talents from both rural and urban sectors, thus building a platform at par with global standards."

Prime Volleyball League's co-owner and marketing partner, Tuhin Mishra, highlighted the league's expanding influence, mentioning that the regular addition of franchises underscores its growing allure and reach. "The addition of Goa Guardians is not only a testament to the league's growing appeal but also a boost for Indian volleyball. The inclusion will provide more players the chance to exhibit their talent on a grand stage," Mishra said. CEO Joy Bhattacharjya echoed these sentiments, adding that the inclusion of Goa Guardians only elevates the league's stature. As the fourth season approaches, the league aims to captivate audiences and solidify India's position on the global volleyball map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

