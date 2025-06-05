Lovlina Borgohain Inspires Sports Revolution with New Boxing Academy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the launch of the Lovlina Boxing Academy, which he hopes will foster new talent in the world of boxing. Named after Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, the academy is equipped with modern amenities designed to support aspiring boxers.

The initiative reflects Borgohain's status as a role model for youths and underscores the state's commitment to nurturing sports as a viable career. The academy, located in North Guwahati, offers affordable training and access to top-notch facilities. Sarma emphasized the role of Lovlina as an icon for the youth community.

To further bolster the state's sporting infrastructure, the Assam government plans to invest Rs 2 crore in development, which includes constructing residential hostels for over 2,000 athletes. Sarma promised comprehensive support for athletes, ensuring all their needs are met so they can focus on their training.

(With inputs from agencies.)