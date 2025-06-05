Left Menu

Lovlina Borgohain Inspires Sports Revolution with New Boxing Academy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Lovlina Boxing Academy in North Guwahati, highlighting it as a hub for emerging boxing talent. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain is seen as an inspirational figure, with the academy aimed at making boxing an accessible career option for youth.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the launch of the Lovlina Boxing Academy, which he hopes will foster new talent in the world of boxing. Named after Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, the academy is equipped with modern amenities designed to support aspiring boxers.

The initiative reflects Borgohain's status as a role model for youths and underscores the state's commitment to nurturing sports as a viable career. The academy, located in North Guwahati, offers affordable training and access to top-notch facilities. Sarma emphasized the role of Lovlina as an icon for the youth community.

To further bolster the state's sporting infrastructure, the Assam government plans to invest Rs 2 crore in development, which includes constructing residential hostels for over 2,000 athletes. Sarma promised comprehensive support for athletes, ensuring all their needs are met so they can focus on their training.

