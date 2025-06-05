Kirmani Calls for Accountability After Tragic Bangalore Stampede

Former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani has voiced his grief over the tragic stampede in Bengaluru, which occurred during the IPL title celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The incident led to eleven fatalities and left numerous fans injured.

Kirmani criticized the disorganization, highlighting that with better planning, such a tragedy could have been avoided. He emphasized the need for authorities to exercise patience and coordination to prevent future chaos.

Offering condolences, Kirmani stressed the importance of providing support to the bereaved families. He urged authorities to take responsibility and collaborate on finding solutions to such problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)