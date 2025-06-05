Left Menu

Kirmani Calls for Accountability After Tragic Bangalore Stampede

Former cricketer Syed Kirmani expressed deep sorrow over a stampede during RCB's IPL celebration in Bengaluru, resulting in eleven deaths. He criticized the lack of planning and urged for long-term support for affected families, emphasizing the importance of careful organization in future events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:16 IST
Syed Kirmani (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani has voiced his grief over the tragic stampede in Bengaluru, which occurred during the IPL title celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The incident led to eleven fatalities and left numerous fans injured.

Kirmani criticized the disorganization, highlighting that with better planning, such a tragedy could have been avoided. He emphasized the need for authorities to exercise patience and coordination to prevent future chaos.

Offering condolences, Kirmani stressed the importance of providing support to the bereaved families. He urged authorities to take responsibility and collaborate on finding solutions to such problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

