Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Odesa: Deadly Attack Unfolds

A Russian attack on Ukraine's southern Odesa region killed two and injured three overnight. The incident occurred when a Russian drone fell on a truck stop, leading to a fire. The details were shared by Ukraine's emergency service via Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:45 IST
Tragedy Strikes Odesa: Deadly Attack Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a devastating incident, a Russian attack targeted Ukraine's southern Odesa region, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to three others overnight.

Ukraine's emergency service reported that the tragic event unfolded when a Russian drone crashed into a truck stop, sparking a significant fire.

The news of this attack was conveyed through Telegram by Ukraine's emergency service, highlighting the ongoing conflict's cost on human lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TVK chief Vijay flays DMK's poll refrain of fight between 'TN and Delhi, NDA.'

TVK chief Vijay flays DMK's poll refrain of fight between 'TN and Delhi, NDA...

 India
2
TVK chief Vijay says poll fight between TN people and corruption, alleges DMK govt 'inept'.

TVK chief Vijay says poll fight between TN people and corruption, alleges DM...

 India
3
TVK chief Vijay says 2026 Assembly polls war between 'Vijay and Stalin.'

TVK chief Vijay says 2026 Assembly polls war between 'Vijay and Stalin.'

 India
4
AI and Deep Tech Investment Surge in India: A 2025 Showcase

AI and Deep Tech Investment Surge in India: A 2025 Showcase

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026