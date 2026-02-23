Tragedy Strikes Odesa: Deadly Attack Unfolds
A Russian attack on Ukraine's southern Odesa region killed two and injured three overnight. The incident occurred when a Russian drone fell on a truck stop, leading to a fire. The details were shared by Ukraine's emergency service via Telegram.
In a devastating incident, a Russian attack targeted Ukraine's southern Odesa region, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to three others overnight.
Ukraine's emergency service reported that the tragic event unfolded when a Russian drone crashed into a truck stop, sparking a significant fire.
The news of this attack was conveyed through Telegram by Ukraine's emergency service, highlighting the ongoing conflict's cost on human lives.
