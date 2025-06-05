Lauren James' Comeback: England's Bold Euro Championship Squad

England has named Lauren James in their squad for this year's Women's European Championship, even though the Chelsea striker has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for over two months. Despite her recent absence, manager Sarina Wiegman expressed confidence in James recovering in time for England's opening match against France on July 5.

While James' inclusion is expected, notable players like Millie Bright have withdrawn due to physical and mental health concerns. Meanwhile, Mary Earps and Fran Kirby have announced their international retirement. Nevertheless, Wiegman is optimistic, dismissing concerns of turmoil and underscoring the increased visibility of the women's game as a cause for heightened scrutiny.

The squad includes a balanced mix of seasoned players and newcomers, such as Michelle Agyemang, who quickly made headlines with a substitute appearance goal in Belgium. As England gears up for the tournament, they plan friendly matches, hoping James will participate ahead of the competition's start.

(With inputs from agencies.)