Gautam Gambhir Confident in India's Pace Attack Amid Bumrah's Limited Availability

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed confidence in the Indian pace attack's depth as star bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not play all five Tests in the England series. Gambhir, alongside Test captain Shubman Gill, affirmed the team's capability to win without Bumrah, despite his limited appearances due to medical advice.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has exuded confidence in the depth of the country's pace attack, despite ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's limited availability against England. Bumrah is slated to participate in only three of the five Tests as per medical advice shared by Ajit Agarkar, chairman of selectors.

Gambhir emphasized the opportunity this presents for other bowlers to step up and showcase their talents. "We know it's always difficult to replace someone like Bumrah, but our squad is equipped with ample quality," Gambhir stated during a media interaction with new Test captain Shubman Gill.

Gill echoed this optimism, asserting the team's readiness to win matches without Bumrah. Gambhir highlighted that Bumrah's sequence of appearances would be contingent on India's position in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

