U.S. Men's Roster Faces Challenges Ahead of CONCACAF Gold Cup

Sergiño Dest has been excluded from the United States roster for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup due to ongoing fitness concerns. The decision comes after evaluations concluded it was best for Dest to focus on tailored training for full recovery ahead of the next season, according to coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Dest faced an ACL tear during training with PSV Eindhoven in April 2024, only returning to competitive play by March. He featured in seven matches but only managed a full 90 minutes once. Meanwhile, the U.S. team suffers from the absence of key names like Christian Pulisic, due to varying reasons, including injuries and scheduling conflicts with the Club World Cup.

The remaining roster, featuring a mix of experienced and debuting players, looks to rebound following previous disappointments in the Copa America and CONCACAF Nations League. The Gold Cup, which will complete before the nation cohosts the 2026 World Cup, will consist of friendly matches against Turkey and Switzerland before facing Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia, and Haiti.

