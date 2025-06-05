Left Menu

Gambhir Calls for Rethink on Roadshows After Bangalore Tragedy

India's cricket coach Gautam Gambhir voices concern over roadshows following a tragic stampede in Bangalore that claimed 11 lives. With RCB victorious in IPL, festivities turned fatal due to overcrowding, prompting calls for safer celebration methods. Gambhir insists on prioritizing safety over public displays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:40 IST
Indian Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a solemn statement, Indian Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed deep sorrow for the families affected by a deadly stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tragic incident occurred as nearly 300,000 fans gathered for Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebrations, leading Gambhir to criticize the concept of roadshows.

Gambhir, who has consistently opposed roadshows, reiterated his stance at a pre-departure press conference before India's England tour. Stressing the importance of public safety, he suggested hosting events in controlled environments like stadiums to prevent further tragedies. Gambhir urged organizers to responsibly reconsider the risks associated with large public gatherings.

The stampede resulted in 11 deaths and numerous injuries, with the Karnataka Police filing an FIR against the state cricket authorities and the RCB management. Meanwhile, India gears up for their England tour, slated from June to August 2025, marking their first series since cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test matches.

