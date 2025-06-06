Left Menu

Real Madrid Secures Argentine Prodigy Franco Mastantuono for $45M

Real Madrid is set to sign young forward Franco Mastantuono from River Plate for $45 million. The 17-year-old, known for his skill and potential, debuted in 2024 and is a key player for River. Despite other European clubs' interest, the transfer awaits final negotiations, with loan plans in place.

Updated: 06-06-2025 00:08 IST
Real Madrid has finalized a deal to acquire Franco Mastantuono, River Plate's 17-year-old forward sensation, for approximately $45 million. This was confirmed by an Argentine club spokesman to Reuters on Thursday.

Mastantuono, heralded as the latest talent from Argentine football, debuted for River Plate in January 2024. Under the guidance of coach Marcelo Gallardo, his left-footed prowess has made him a vital part of the team.

Though linked to European giants like Manchester United and PSG, Mastantuono will remain at River Plate on loan until December to complete the Copa Libertadores campaign. Notably, Argentina's manager Lionel Scaloni has called him up for upcoming qualifiers, potentially making him the youngest to debut for the national team.

