Supreme Court Collegium's Strategic Transfer Policy Set to Enhance Judicial Administration

The Supreme Court collegium has implemented a strategic policy, transferring judges designated as chief justices two months prior to the vacancy's emergence.

This measure aims to familiarize them with the court's operations ahead of their official appointment. Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, underscored this tactic's potential to enhance judicial administration.

Currently, the collegium has recommended Justice Lisa Gill for the Andhra Pradesh High Court and Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari for the Madras High Court. Nine advocates are also suggested for elevation to the Patna High Court.