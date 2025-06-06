Local Hero: Lois Boisson's Meteoric Rise at French Open
Lois Boisson, ranked 361st, captivated audiences at Roland Garros, reaching the semi-finals. Despite her defeat by Coco Gauff, she'll ascend in global rankings. Gauff advises Boisson to remain grounded amidst newfound fame. Boisson intends to stay focused, planning minimal changes post-tournament.
Coco Gauff, familiar with media scrutiny, sympathizes with her French Open semi-final opponent, Lois Boisson, who captured the nation's attention this year. Ranked 361st, Boisson advanced impressively to the semi-finals, a feat unmatched by any Frenchwoman since 2011.
Gauff advised the 22-year-old to stay genuine and focus on personal goals rather than external pressures. Gauff acknowledged Boisson's poise amidst rapid media attention, predicting a transitional period ahead as she settles into her rising status.
Boisson remains grounded despite her rapid rise, attributing her success to a consistent team and strategy. With her world ranking set to improve dramatically, Boisson plans no substantial changes to her approach, confident her current methods are yielding results.