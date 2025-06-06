Local Hero: Lois Boisson's Meteoric Rise at French Open

Coco Gauff, familiar with media scrutiny, sympathizes with her French Open semi-final opponent, Lois Boisson, who captured the nation's attention this year. Ranked 361st, Boisson advanced impressively to the semi-finals, a feat unmatched by any Frenchwoman since 2011.

Gauff advised the 22-year-old to stay genuine and focus on personal goals rather than external pressures. Gauff acknowledged Boisson's poise amidst rapid media attention, predicting a transitional period ahead as she settles into her rising status.

Boisson remains grounded despite her rapid rise, attributing her success to a consistent team and strategy. With her world ranking set to improve dramatically, Boisson plans no substantial changes to her approach, confident her current methods are yielding results.