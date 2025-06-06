Left Menu

England Fast Bowlers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer Eye Comebacks Against India

England's Mark Wood and Jofra Archer are on the mend as they aim to return for Tests against India after injuries. Wood could feature in the fourth or fifth Test following knee issues, while Archer targets a second Test comeback after a thumb injury, signaling positive news for England's pace attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:22 IST
Mark Wood. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

England's cricket team could soon benefit from the return of two key pace bowlers, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, both of whom are recovering from injuries. Wood, sidelined due to a knee injury since March, might make an appearance in the fourth or fifth Test against India. According to Sky Sports, Wood sustained his injury during England's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group-stage clash with Afghanistan in Lahore, where increased stiffness and discomfort became evident.

England's national selector, Luke Wright, offered promising news about Wood's recovery, stating that he has begun bowling lightly. 'Woody's now started bowling just lightly, to be honest. He's just off a few paces, but that's been a great sign,' Wright noted. He added that Wood's recovery is progressing well, with hopes of having him as an option for the later tests against India.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer, recovering from a thumb injury, is aiming for a return in the second Test. Sky Sports reported that Archer missed the recent ODI series against the West Indies. However, he is actively participating in second-team games and is slated to play for Sussex against Durham. If he clears this hurdle without setbacks, Archer is expected to be available for selection for England's second Test against India, beginning July 2.

