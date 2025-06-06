Uzbekistan Breaks New Ground with World Cup Qualification

Uzbekistan's national football team has achieved a historic milestone by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time.

Under the leadership of coach Timur Kapadze, the team secured its spot in the 2026 finals with a 0-0 draw against the United Arab Emirates, earning a top-two finish in Group A alongside Iran.

Following years of disappointments in past qualifiers, this success is a testament to the Uzbekistan FA's investments in youth development, which have finally come to fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)