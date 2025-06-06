Left Menu

Uzbekistan Breaks New Ground with World Cup Qualification

Uzbekistan's national football team, led by coach Timur Kapadze, has qualified for the World Cup for the first time. The team achieved this milestone after a 0-0 draw with the UAE. This marks a significant triumph following years of near-misses and substantial investment in youth development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:35 IST
Uzbekistan Breaks New Ground with World Cup Qualification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uzbekistan's national football team has achieved a historic milestone by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time.

Under the leadership of coach Timur Kapadze, the team secured its spot in the 2026 finals with a 0-0 draw against the United Arab Emirates, earning a top-two finish in Group A alongside Iran.

Following years of disappointments in past qualifiers, this success is a testament to the Uzbekistan FA's investments in youth development, which have finally come to fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025