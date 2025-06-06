Uzbekistan Breaks New Ground with World Cup Qualification
Uzbekistan's national football team, led by coach Timur Kapadze, has qualified for the World Cup for the first time. The team achieved this milestone after a 0-0 draw with the UAE. This marks a significant triumph following years of near-misses and substantial investment in youth development.
Uzbekistan's national football team has achieved a historic milestone by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time.
Under the leadership of coach Timur Kapadze, the team secured its spot in the 2026 finals with a 0-0 draw against the United Arab Emirates, earning a top-two finish in Group A alongside Iran.
Following years of disappointments in past qualifiers, this success is a testament to the Uzbekistan FA's investments in youth development, which have finally come to fruition.
