In a recent decision by Ligue 1, Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Nemanja Matic and Le Havre striker Ahmed Hassan have been handed two-game bans for concealing the league's anti-homophobia insignia during matches. The punishment includes a further two matches suspended.

The incident reflects ongoing struggles within Ligue 1, as players continue to show varied participation in the league's annual awareness efforts. Historically, the league has encouraged players to sport rainbow-coloured symbols as part of these campaigns, though participation has been erratic.

Matic, 36, and Hassan, 32, are the latest athletes to face repercussions for opting out, citing personal or religious reasons. Furthermore, Hassan has accepted to contribute to a campaign promoting awareness of homophobia in football as part of his penalty.