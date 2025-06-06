Left Menu

Ligue 1 Stars Banned for Anti-Homophobia Insignia Concealment

Nemanja Matic and Ahmed Hassan have been banned for two games after hiding Ligue 1's anti-homophobia insignia on their jerseys. Matic, 36, used tape during a match in May, while Hassan, 32, will also participate in an awareness campaign. Ligue 1 has struggled with consistent participation in such initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:48 IST
Ligue 1 Stars Banned for Anti-Homophobia Insignia Concealment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent decision by Ligue 1, Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Nemanja Matic and Le Havre striker Ahmed Hassan have been handed two-game bans for concealing the league's anti-homophobia insignia during matches. The punishment includes a further two matches suspended.

The incident reflects ongoing struggles within Ligue 1, as players continue to show varied participation in the league's annual awareness efforts. Historically, the league has encouraged players to sport rainbow-coloured symbols as part of these campaigns, though participation has been erratic.

Matic, 36, and Hassan, 32, are the latest athletes to face repercussions for opting out, citing personal or religious reasons. Furthermore, Hassan has accepted to contribute to a campaign promoting awareness of homophobia in football as part of his penalty.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025