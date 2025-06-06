Coco Gauff's Evolution: From First Final Nerves to Grand Slam Champion
Coco Gauff reflects on her growth since her first Grand Slam final at the 2022 French Open. Now a U.S. Open champion, her mindset has evolved, realizing the results aren't everything. Facing Aryna Sabalenka in another Grand Slam final, Gauff understands life's challenges surpass losing or winning a match.
In a journey marked by personal growth, tennis star Coco Gauff is set to play another Grand Slam final, this time against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff, now 21 and ranked No. 2, shares insights on how her outlook has matured since her initial Grand Slam final appearance at the 2022 French Open.
Three years ago, Gauff approached her first final with a sense of urgency, believing the outcome held immense significance. Today, she acknowledges the broader perspective, recognizing that life's challenges extend beyond tennis. Her recent victory against Loïs Boisson in the semifinals reinforced the privilege she feels regardless of the result.
Gauff's growth is demonstrated not just in mindset but also in performance; she became a Grand Slam champion by winning the 2023 U.S. Open. As she prepares for her French Open finals clash with Sabalenka, Gauff aims to counter the formidable shot-making prowess of her opponent, showing an evolution in her competitive approach as well.
