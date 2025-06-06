Lukas Kwasniok Takes Helm at Cologne with Three-Year Deal

Cologne has announced the appointment of Lukas Kwasniok as their new manager. The Polish-born coach has signed a three-year contract with the Bundesliga club and brings a wealth of experience from his time managing Paderborn in the second-tier league.

Kwasniok earned recognition for his ability to develop teams and promote young talent, as highlighted by Cologne's Sporting Director Thomas Kessler. He is expected to continue this trend at Cologne, following the club's recent promotion success.

The appointment follows the interim leadership of Friedhelm Funkel, who guided Cologne to the top of the division. As Cologne steps into a new era, Kwasniok's vision and strategy will be pivotal to the club's continued success in the Bundesliga.