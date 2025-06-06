South Africa Tests New Talent: Five Uncapped Players to Debut Against Zimbabwe

South Africa has injected fresh blood into its cricket lineup by naming five uncapped players for the upcoming two-test series against Zimbabwe. Announced by coach Shukri Conrad, the squad will test new talents in Bulawayo later this month.

Among those receiving the call are the promising batting duo Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Lesego Senokwane as well as fast bowler Codi Yusuf. Both Dewald Brevis and off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen are also looking to earn their first test caps. Pretorius shone in domestic cricket, hitting three centuries in just five first-class matches, while Yusuf impressed with a strong bowling average.

Several senior players, including Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada, will be rested to manage their workloads as South Africa prepares for a challenging season. Instead, Conrad is focusing on exposing new players to the rigors of international test cricket, as the team gears up for the World Test Championship final against Australia next week.