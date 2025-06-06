India's Basketball League: A New Era in Sports

The Basketball Federation of India has teamed up with ACG Sports to unveil a new professional league, set to feature both men's and women's competitions in 5x5 and 3x3 formats.

Jeremy Loeliger, previously at the helm of Australia's National Basketball League, will spearhead the development, ensuring international governance and commercial standards.

An advanced residential high-performance center will soon open, promising athletes a holistic training experience with top-tier coaches and facilities, as part of an ambitious strategy to boost Indian basketball on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)