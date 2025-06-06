Turning the Tide: Volleyball Federation of India's Historic Election

In a significant move to transition from interim governance, the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) is set to hold its elections this Saturday, as directed by the Delhi High Court. The event, taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marks a critical step towards reinstating a democratically elected governing body.

A total of 66 representatives from 33 states and union territories will cast their votes to select a new leadership team, comprising twelve key positions. Notably, three candidates each are contesting for the President and Secretary General roles, reflecting the competitive nature of this important election.

The elections will be under the watchful eyes of the returning officer, Justice P. Krishna Bhat (Retd.), and observed by representatives from the Indian Olympic Association, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). This election comes on the heels of India's impressive performance at the CAVA Men's Nations League, marking a rise in the global volleyball rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)