Tragedy at Chinnaswamy: RCB and DNA Entertainment Officials Arrested Following Fatal Stampede

In a major development, law enforcement authorities arrested four officials from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and DNA Entertainment Private Limited following a deadly stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed the lives of 11 individuals.

The arrests come in wake of RCB's first-ever IPL win celebration, which saw exuberant crowds causing chaos outside the venue. Indian cricket luminary Virat Kohli is in the mix, as activist H M Venkatesh filed a complaint against him, though no FIR has been registered yet.

Charges were formally placed against multiple parties, notably RCB and DNA Entertainment, as Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddarmaiah swiftly called for apprehensions amid allegations of "irresponsibility" and "carelessness."

