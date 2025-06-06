KL Rahul Shines With Unbeaten 93* Against England Lions

In a stellar batting performance, KL Rahul remained unbeaten at 93*, steering India A to a total of 213/3 by tea on the first day of the second unofficial Test against England Lions at the County Ground.

Starting the second session at 75/2, Rahul partnered with Dhruv Jurel, who scored 37*, to form a solid 87-run partnership. Chris Woakes was the standout bowler for the Lions, taking three wickets, including the dismissal of Karun Nair for 40.

Earlier, captain Abhimanyu Easwaran and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal fell cheaply, but the innings stabilized as Rahul reached his half-century and helped India A cross the crucial 150 and 200-run marks by the end of the second session.

(With inputs from agencies.)