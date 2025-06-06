Visa Hurdles Bench West Indies Stars in T20 Series Opener

Akeal Hosein, a prominent left-arm spinner for the West Indies cricket team, will miss the first match of their T20 series against England due to UK visa complications. Hosein and fellow Trinidadian Jyd Goolie did not meet the updated UK entry requirements ahead of the initial game scheduled at Durham's Riverside Ground.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the setback, citing revised UK visa policies for Trinidad and Tobago citizens that came into effect in April and May. These necessitated visa applications and in-person appointments, which Hosein missed due to commitments in the Pakistan Super League, delayed by regional conflict.

Goolie, a recent addition to the team, faced issues securing a visa waiver as the grace period for Trinidad and Tobago residents had ended. CWI stressed these immigration processes are managed by UK authorities but remains hopeful that a resolution will enable Hosein to participate in the remaining series matches.

