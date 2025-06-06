Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Advances to French Open Final Amid Rival's Injury Withdrawal

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the French Open final after Lorenzo Musetti retired due to injury. Alcaraz seeks to join legends like Rafa Nadal in retaining the title. He awaits the winner between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic for the final matchup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:13 IST
Carlos Alcaraz Advances to French Open Final Amid Rival's Injury Withdrawal
Carlos Alcaraz

In a match marked by resilience and challenges, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz secured a spot in the French Open final following the mid-match retirement of eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti, who was hindered by a left thigh injury. Alcaraz, who aims to become the third man this century to retain the Roland Garros title after illustrious players like Rafa Nadal and Gustavo Kuerten, delivered an intense performance despite early setbacks.

The young Spaniard attributed his success to a tactical shift and increased aggression in his gameplay. Alcaraz successfully leveled the match after a tiebreak in the second set and displayed overwhelming power and precision by winning the third set, 6-0. Musetti, despite showing strong resistance early on, succumbed to his injury early in the fourth set.

Looking ahead, Alcaraz is set to observe the semi-final clash between world number one Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, studying potential strategies for his final showdown. Confident and physically prepared, Alcaraz is ready for what promises to be an electrifying French Open final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025