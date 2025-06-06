Carlos Alcaraz Advances to French Open Final Amid Rival's Injury Withdrawal

In a match marked by resilience and challenges, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz secured a spot in the French Open final following the mid-match retirement of eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti, who was hindered by a left thigh injury. Alcaraz, who aims to become the third man this century to retain the Roland Garros title after illustrious players like Rafa Nadal and Gustavo Kuerten, delivered an intense performance despite early setbacks.

The young Spaniard attributed his success to a tactical shift and increased aggression in his gameplay. Alcaraz successfully leveled the match after a tiebreak in the second set and displayed overwhelming power and precision by winning the third set, 6-0. Musetti, despite showing strong resistance early on, succumbed to his injury early in the fourth set.

Looking ahead, Alcaraz is set to observe the semi-final clash between world number one Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, studying potential strategies for his final showdown. Confident and physically prepared, Alcaraz is ready for what promises to be an electrifying French Open final.

(With inputs from agencies.)