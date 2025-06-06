Alcaraz Surges into Back-to-Back French Open Finals

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, demonstrated remarkable resilience as he advanced to his second consecutive French Open final. Alcaraz triumphed after his opponent, Lorenzo Musetti, withdrew due to a left thigh injury. Musetti retired while trailing 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-0, 2-0, marking a challenging but determined effort to compete.

Alcaraz expressed empathy for Musetti, acknowledging his opponent's strong claycourt season and wishing him a swift recovery. The match's turning point came when Alcaraz increased his intensity, overcoming a rocky start to secure his path to the finals. His strategic play in the second set tiebreak shifted momentum significantly in his favor.

Awaiting Alcaraz in the final is either world number one Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic. Regardless, Alcaraz's performance, marked by precision and rigorous intensity, underscores his readiness to vie for the title. He remains confident, preparing meticulously by studying potential strategies from the second semi-final matchup.