Photo Controversy in Rosario: The Rivalry Escalates

In an unexpected twist of events, a simple photograph has ignited tensions in Argentina's football world. Newell's Old Boys club has taken a strong stance by sanctioning youth players who posed with Rosario Central's Ignacio Malcorra, exacerbating the historic rivalry between these two Rosario clubs.

The club's decision to suspend the academy players and revoke their scholarships has faced widespread backlash. Public figures, including Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni, have openly criticized the measures, while Malcorra expressed his sorrow over the situation, emphasizing the innocence of the children involved.

The incident has highlighted the profound footballing rivalry in Rosario, a city known for producing football legends like Lionel Messi. Newell's response to the controversy reflects the pressure it faces from its fan base, underscoring the passion and sometimes extreme measures taken in the name of club loyalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)