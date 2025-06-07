Madurai Panthers Forge First Crypto Sponsorship with BTZO for TNPL 2025

The Siechem Madurai Panthers have enlisted BTZO, a global cryptocurrency exchange, as their lead sponsor for the 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) season.

The decision marks BTZO's entry into cricket sponsorship, believing it aligns well with the Panthers' track record and upcoming ambitions. Previously capturing the TNPL title in 2018, the Panthers seek to enhance their competitive edge with the backing of BTZO, starting with their opening match against the Salem Spartans.

BTZO is eager to explore opportunities within the cricket world, viewing this partnership as a strategic move to align itself with the sport's vibrant community. The Panthers are determined to leverage this alliance for greater visibility on and off the field.