Leadership Fallout in Wake of KSCA Tragedy

A Shankar and E S Jairam have resigned as secretary and treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, citing moral responsibility for a stampede that left 11 dead during RCB's IPL celebrations. Despite limited involvement, they acknowledged the tragic events before stepping down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-06-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 10:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL celebrations, A Shankar and E S Jairam resigned as secretary and treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), accepting moral accountability.

In a joint declaration, the two officials confirmed their resignations were submitted to the KSCA president on Thursday night, acknowledging the impact of recent unforeseen events. Although their direct roles were limited, they expressed the necessity of stepping down.

The chaos, primarily outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium, ensued post-viral social media posts by RCB. While a planned victory parade was canceled, the internal stadium event continued, laying bare gaps in crowd control strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

