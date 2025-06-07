Rayhan Thomas' Comeback: From Missed Cuts to Weekend Action

Rayhan Thomas delivered a thrilling comeback at the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am, clinching a spot in the weekend rounds thanks to a decisive eagle on his final hole.

The 25-year-old golfer produced a solid four-under 68 in the second round, briefly overcoming a series of previous missed cuts.

While Austin Smotherman shone with his best career 36-hole score, Thomas' dramatic finish captured the headlines, signaling his determination to bounce back in competitive golf.

