Stunning Last-Gasp Try Propels Auckland Blues into Semi-Finals

In a dramatic climax to the match, Josh Beehre scored a converted try after the hooter, securing a 20-19 victory for the Auckland Blues over the Waikato Chiefs on Saturday. This victory allowed the Blues to remain in contention for their Super Rugby Pacific title, advancing to the semi-finals.

The Chiefs, despite their narrow loss, will also proceed to the last four, along with the Canterbury Crusaders, benefiting from the 'lucky losers' rule. The final spot will be determined in the Canberra clash between the ACT Brumbies and Wellington Hurricanes later today.

The match featured a riveting forward battle and an exciting showdown between renowned players McKenzie and Barrett. Although McKenzie's boot initially placed the Chiefs in the lead, it was Beehre's last-minute heroics and Barrett's conversion that sealed the Blues' fate.