Unveiling Development: BJP Inaugurates New Sports Infrastructure in Rural Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit has taken a significant step towards rural development by unveiling new sports infrastructure in Jhadoda Kalan village, Najafgarh.

Costing Rs 14 crore, this new development includes badminton and basketball courts as well as a surrounding tracking footpath, aiming to provide improved recreational facilities for the community.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva highlighted the initiative as part of a broader effort to transform rural areas into development hubs, emphasizing the project's role in the BJP's vision for inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)