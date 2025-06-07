Left Menu

Unveiling Development: BJP Inaugurates New Sports Infrastructure in Rural Delhi

The Delhi BJP inaugurated new sports facilities in Jhadoda Kalan, highlighting their rural development initiatives. Costing Rs 14 crore, the project includes badminton and basketball courts. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva emphasized inclusivity and rural empowerment. The facilities aim to nurture local athletic talent, complementing BJP’s 'triple-engine' governance strategy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit has taken a significant step towards rural development by unveiling new sports infrastructure in Jhadoda Kalan village, Najafgarh.

Costing Rs 14 crore, this new development includes badminton and basketball courts as well as a surrounding tracking footpath, aiming to provide improved recreational facilities for the community.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva highlighted the initiative as part of a broader effort to transform rural areas into development hubs, emphasizing the project's role in the BJP's vision for inclusive growth.

