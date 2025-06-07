Left Menu

Deshpande Takes Key Wicket as England Lions Trail in Unofficial Test

Tushar Deshpande claimed the wicket of Tom Haines, who scored 54, as England Lions reached 146/2, trailing India's 348 during their second unofficial Test. Rain forced an early tea, with England Lions trailing by 202 runs. Emilio Gay remained unbeaten on 46 alongside Jordan Cox.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northampton | Updated: 07-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:03 IST
Deshpande Takes Key Wicket as England Lions Trail in Unofficial Test
Tushar Deshpande made a crucial breakthrough by removing Tom Haines, who scored a steady 54 runs, as England Lions managed 146 for two against India A on the second day of their unofficial Test.

Play was interrupted by rain, resulting in an early tea break, with the visitors trailing India's first innings total of 348 by 202 runs.

Emilio Gay, after a shaky start, settled in with an unbeaten 46, building a partnership with Jordan Cox, who was at 10. The change of ball after the 27th over favored India, helping them dismantle a partnership frustrating them for much of the session.

