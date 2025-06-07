Deshpande Takes Key Wicket as England Lions Trail in Unofficial Test

Tushar Deshpande made a crucial breakthrough by removing Tom Haines, who scored a steady 54 runs, as England Lions managed 146 for two against India A on the second day of their unofficial Test.

Play was interrupted by rain, resulting in an early tea break, with the visitors trailing India's first innings total of 348 by 202 runs.

Emilio Gay, after a shaky start, settled in with an unbeaten 46, building a partnership with Jordan Cox, who was at 10. The change of ball after the 27th over favored India, helping them dismantle a partnership frustrating them for much of the session.