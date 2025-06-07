Left Menu

Chou Tien-chen Shines at Indonesia Open

Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan defeated world number one Kunlavut Vitidsarn to advance to the Indonesia Open final against Anders Antonsen. In the women's draw, Olympic champion An Se-young will face Wang Zhiyi after both secured decisive wins. The tournament finale promises thrilling matchups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:21 IST
Chou Tien-chen Shines at Indonesia Open
Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan achieved a remarkable victory over world number one Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the Indonesia Open in Jakarta, winning 21-16 23-21. This victory sets up an exciting final against Anders Antonsen, who overcame defending champion Shi Yuqi in a spirited contest.

In a gripping men's semi-final, China's Shi Yuqi initially took control, winning the first game 21-9. However, Antonsen displayed formidable skill in the subsequent games, capitalizing on Shi's errors to secure the match 9-21 21-18 21-19. This marks Antonsen's first success against the two-time Asian Games gold medallist since January 2024.

Meanwhile, in the women's draw, top-seeded An Se-young of South Korea bested Akane Yamaguchi in straight sets, 21-18 21-17, replicating her previous triumph at the All England Open. An advances to the final against Wang Zhiyi, who convincingly defeated compatriot Han Yue.

