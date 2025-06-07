Leinster Triumphs Over Glasgow Warriors to Secure Championship Final Spot

Leinster surged into the United Rugby Championship final with a commanding 37-19 victory against the Glasgow Warriors. The match, held in Dublin, saw impressive performances from hooker Dan Sheehan and fullback Jamie Osborne, each securing two tries.

The Irish team established an early lead, heading into halftime with a 25-5 advantage. Contributions also came from replacement fly-half Ciaran Frawley and prop Tom Clarkson, who both scored tries to widen the gap over the outmuscled defending champions.

While Leinster's coach Leo Cullen can celebrate the win, he will need to address the kicking form of number 10 Sam Prendergast, who missed crucial goal attempts. Regardless, Leinster will face either the Bulls or the Sharks as their next challenge on June 14 at the same venue.

