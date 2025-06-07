Delhi Chess Open: Young Guns Dazzle in Dramatic Opening

The Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament kicked off with a bang as promising player Vairaj Sogerwal pulled off a surprising victory against Armenian GM Karen H Grigoryan. This dramatic start sets the tone for what promises to be an exciting tournament.

The day's noteworthy outcomes included a draw between 17-year-old Indian talent Meetansh Dixit and Georgian GM Levan Pantsulaia. Meanwhile, top seed GM SL Narayanan opened his campaign successfully, defeating Singapore's Sai Siddharth. Indian GMs Diptayan Ghosh and Abhijeet Gupta, along with Armenia's Manuel Petrosyan, also secured commanding victories.

Furthermore, several other Grandmasters, including Luka Paichadze, Vitaly Sivuk, Mihail Nikitenko, Karthik Venkataraman, Aditya S Samant, and Mamikon Gharibyan, began their tournaments with impressive wins. The Indian women's players, represented by WFM Tanishka Kotia, WCM Sanskruti Wankhade, and WCM Nanditha V, faced challenging rounds but are expected to perform better as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)