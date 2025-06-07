Left Menu

Delhi Chess Open: Young Guns Dazzle in Dramatic Opening

The Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament begins with surprises as Vairaj Sogerwal upsets Armenian GM Karen H Grigoryan. Standouts include Meetansh Dixit's draw with GM Levan Pantsulaia, solid wins by GMs SL Narayanan and Abhijeet Gupta, and strong performances by several Indian women players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:47 IST
Delhi Chess Open: Young Guns Dazzle in Dramatic Opening
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament kicked off with a bang as promising player Vairaj Sogerwal pulled off a surprising victory against Armenian GM Karen H Grigoryan. This dramatic start sets the tone for what promises to be an exciting tournament.

The day's noteworthy outcomes included a draw between 17-year-old Indian talent Meetansh Dixit and Georgian GM Levan Pantsulaia. Meanwhile, top seed GM SL Narayanan opened his campaign successfully, defeating Singapore's Sai Siddharth. Indian GMs Diptayan Ghosh and Abhijeet Gupta, along with Armenia's Manuel Petrosyan, also secured commanding victories.

Furthermore, several other Grandmasters, including Luka Paichadze, Vitaly Sivuk, Mihail Nikitenko, Karthik Venkataraman, Aditya S Samant, and Mamikon Gharibyan, began their tournaments with impressive wins. The Indian women's players, represented by WFM Tanishka Kotia, WCM Sanskruti Wankhade, and WCM Nanditha V, faced challenging rounds but are expected to perform better as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025