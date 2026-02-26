Left Menu

Tragic Death Highlights Paddy Procurement Woes in Odisha

A farmer in Odisha died of cardiac arrest following alleged harassment during paddy procurement. The incident has sparked outrage, with government officials being urged to resign. An inquiry is underway to investigate potential mismanagement and harassment claims. The farmer struggled financially due to insufficient remuneration for his produce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:46 IST
The tragic death of a farmer in Odisha's Kendrapara district has brought attention to ongoing issues in the paddy procurement process. Trilochan Nayak, 47, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest after experiencing what his family claims was harassment.

Nayak's family alleges he faced difficulties selling his paddy, having been directed to offload at a private miller, which led to financial strain. The government's minimum support price was allegedly not honored for all his produce, leaving Nayak distressed over loan repayments.

The incident has sparked a political outcry, with opposition figures blaming government negligence. The state administration has launched an inquiry to ascertain the validity of the allegations, while the Food Supplies Minister promises suitable action if any negligence is found.

