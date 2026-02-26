Brutal Abuse: A Father's Betrayal

In a horrific case of child abuse, Rakesh Sharma and his second wife, Sheela Devi, were arrested on Thursday for the alleged torture of three minor girls in Bihar. Law enforcement officials have reported that the minors, ages 5, 11, and 14, were found with multiple burn injuries and admitted to Manjeri Medical College.

The police were alerted by vigilant neighbors who noticed signs of abuse and immediately notified the authorities. A preliminary investigation at the family's residence revealed that the children were subjected to extreme cruelty by their father and stepmother.

Following their hospitalization, the minors are now under the protective care of District Childline authorities. Sharma and Devi have been remanded to judicial custody as the police continue their investigation into the appalling acts committed against these vulnerable children.

(With inputs from agencies.)