Leicester Tigers Roar into Premiership Final at Twickenham

In a thrilling encounter at Welford Road, Leicester Tigers secured a place in the Premiership Rugby final with a narrow 21-16 victory over Sale Sharks. The hosts were propelled by the extraordinary efforts of winger Adam Radwan, who dazzled with two first-half tries showcasing his lightning pace and agility.

Sale Sharks remained competitive, largely due to the accurate boot of George Ford. Rob du Preez added a try in the second half that kept the visitors' hopes alive, but the decisive moment belonged to Izaia Perese of Leicester, whose try broke a deadlock at 16-16, ensuring the Tigers' triumph.

This match also marked an emotional farewell to Leicester stalwarts Dan Cole, Ben Youngs, and Julian Montoya, who aim to conclude their successful careers with a trophy in the upcoming final against Bath at Twickenham next Saturday.

