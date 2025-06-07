Left Menu

Leicester Tigers Roar into Premiership Final at Twickenham

Leicester Tigers reached the Premiership Rugby final after a 21-16 win over Sale Sharks. Key contributions from Adam Radwan and Izaia Perese secured the victory. Sale Sharks relied on George Ford's kicking and a try from Rob du Preez. Departing stalwarts Dan Cole, Ben Youngs, and Julian Montoya played key roles.

In a thrilling encounter at Welford Road, Leicester Tigers secured a place in the Premiership Rugby final with a narrow 21-16 victory over Sale Sharks. The hosts were propelled by the extraordinary efforts of winger Adam Radwan, who dazzled with two first-half tries showcasing his lightning pace and agility.

Sale Sharks remained competitive, largely due to the accurate boot of George Ford. Rob du Preez added a try in the second half that kept the visitors' hopes alive, but the decisive moment belonged to Izaia Perese of Leicester, whose try broke a deadlock at 16-16, ensuring the Tigers' triumph.

This match also marked an emotional farewell to Leicester stalwarts Dan Cole, Ben Youngs, and Julian Montoya, who aim to conclude their successful careers with a trophy in the upcoming final against Bath at Twickenham next Saturday.

