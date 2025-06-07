Left Menu

Coco Gauff Triumphs Over Aryna Sabalenka in French Open Final Thriller

Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka to claim her first French Open title. This victory makes her the first American to win in Paris since Serena Williams in 2015, and the youngest since Williams in 2002. Gauff overcame a set deficit to secure a hard-fought win, while Sabalenka faced another major final heartbreak.

Coco Gauff showcased her tenacity and skill, overcoming a first-set deficit to defeat world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 in the French Open final. This victory secured Gauff's maiden Roland Garros title and her second Grand Slam singles crown.

The 21-year-old American became the first from her country to capture the singles title in Paris since Serena Williams in 2015. Gauff also set a milestone as the youngest American champion since Williams in 2002. Gauff expressed her gratitude to the supportive French crowd, stating that their encouragement played a crucial role in her victory.

Despite the match being marred by 100 unforced errors, Gauff's resilience shone through. She rebounded after losing the first set and leveled the match against a formidable opponent. Sabalenka, who was seeking to add another Grand Slam to her 2023-24 Australian Open success, acknowledged Gauff's fighting spirit despite her own disappointment.

