Coco Gauff Triumphs Over Aryna Sabalenka in French Open Final Thriller

Coco Gauff showcased her tenacity and skill, overcoming a first-set deficit to defeat world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 in the French Open final. This victory secured Gauff's maiden Roland Garros title and her second Grand Slam singles crown.

The 21-year-old American became the first from her country to capture the singles title in Paris since Serena Williams in 2015. Gauff also set a milestone as the youngest American champion since Williams in 2002. Gauff expressed her gratitude to the supportive French crowd, stating that their encouragement played a crucial role in her victory.

Despite the match being marred by 100 unforced errors, Gauff's resilience shone through. She rebounded after losing the first set and leveled the match against a formidable opponent. Sabalenka, who was seeking to add another Grand Slam to her 2023-24 Australian Open success, acknowledged Gauff's fighting spirit despite her own disappointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)