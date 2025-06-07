Left Menu

Nail-Biting Finish: India Falls Short Against Netherlands in FIH Pro League

The Indian men's hockey team lost 1-2 to Olympic champions Netherlands in the FIH Pro League's European leg opener. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored first, but Thijs van Dam netted twice, securing the Dutch win. Despite strong play, India couldn't capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amstelveen | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:29 IST
In a dramatic clash, the Indian men's hockey team conceded a narrow defeat to Olympic champions Netherlands, losing 1-2 in the inaugural match of the FIH Pro League's European leg.

India took an early lead when Captain Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 19th minute. However, the Netherlands rallied, with Van Dam Thijs scoring the equalizer in the 25th minute and securing the victory with a second goal just two minutes before the final whistle.

Despite dominating possession in the first half and displaying sharp passing, India's attempts were thwarted by the Dutch defense. The visitors were ultimately undone by missed scoring opportunities and an assertive Dutch attack, setting the stage for a rematch on Monday.

