Dutch Triumph: Netherlands Outshine Finland in World Cup Qualifiers

The Netherlands initiated their World Cup qualification campaign with an impressive 2-0 win against Finland. Memphis Depay capitalized on a defensive lapse early on, setting the tone for the match.

Denzel Dumfries secured the win with a precise finish, reaffirming the team's strong position in Group G standings. The victory places them third, right behind Poland and Finland.

Group leaders Poland have dominated, winning both games, while Finland holds four points. The stakes are high as the group winners automatically qualify for the World Cup, while the second place faces playoffs.