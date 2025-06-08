Anmol Kings Triumphs in Saurashtra T20 Opener

The Saurashtra Pro T20 League saw an exhilarating start as Anmol Kings Halar claimed a commanding victory over Aryan Sorath Lions, seizing a six-wicket win.

Aryan Sorath Lions set a target of 162 runs for eight wickets in their full 20 overs, largely powered by captain Prerak Mankad's impressive 66 off 44 balls.

In response, Anmol Kings, under the leadership of India pacer Jaydev Unadkat, chased down the target with ease. Key performances included Siddhant Rana's explosive 68 runs off 38 balls and Parshwaraj Rana's unbeaten 58 in the same number of balls.