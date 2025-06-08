Austrian Teen Sensation Lilli Tagger Triumphs at French Open

Lilli Tagger of Austria achieved a remarkable feat by clinching the girls' title at the French Open, remaining undefeated throughout the tournament.

In her debut appearance at Roland-Garros, the 17-year-old Tagger triumphed over Britain's eighth-seeded Hannah Klugman with an impressive 6-2, 6-0 victory in the final held on Saturday. Showcasing her skill, Tagger managed to save all five break points against her and fired 19 winners.

Meanwhile, in the boys' category, Niels McDonald emerged victorious in an all-German final after overcoming Max Schoenhaus with a 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-3 win. McDonald's success marks him as the first German boys' Grand Slam singles champion since Alexander Zverev's victory at the Australian Open junior title in 2014.