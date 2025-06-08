Left Menu

Austrian Teen Sensation Lilli Tagger Triumphs at French Open

Lilli Tagger from Austria clinched the girls' title at the French Open without losing a set, marking her Roland-Garros junior debut. She defeated Hannah Klugman of Britain 6-2, 6-0. Niels McDonald won the boys' title, becoming the first German winner since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-06-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 09:38 IST
Austrian Teen Sensation Lilli Tagger Triumphs at French Open
  • Country:
  • France

Lilli Tagger of Austria achieved a remarkable feat by clinching the girls' title at the French Open, remaining undefeated throughout the tournament.

In her debut appearance at Roland-Garros, the 17-year-old Tagger triumphed over Britain's eighth-seeded Hannah Klugman with an impressive 6-2, 6-0 victory in the final held on Saturday. Showcasing her skill, Tagger managed to save all five break points against her and fired 19 winners.

Meanwhile, in the boys' category, Niels McDonald emerged victorious in an all-German final after overcoming Max Schoenhaus with a 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-3 win. McDonald's success marks him as the first German boys' Grand Slam singles champion since Alexander Zverev's victory at the Australian Open junior title in 2014.

TRENDING

1
Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

 India
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025