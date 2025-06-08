Neco Master Blaster's Resounding Victory: Aryan Meshram Shines Bright

Neco Master Blaster decisively defeated Nagpur Titans by 9 wickets in an exhilarating Vidarbha Pro T20 League match, courtesy of Aryan Meshram's stunning performance. Meshram's unbeaten 85 and solid support from Vedant Dighade helped chase down the target of 133 with 25 balls remaining, marking their first tournament victory.

Batting first, Nagpur Titans struggled to 132/6, with captain Akshay Wadkar top-scoring before retiring hurt. Aniruddha Choudhari's first-ball dismissal and Jagjot Sasan's patient 45 couldn't ignite their innings. Praful Hinge led Neco's bowling unit, capturing 3 wickets and stalling the Titans' charge.

Meshram's aggressive play, after assessing the pitch, and a crucial partnerships propelled Neco to a commanding win. With a confidence boost and an improved net run rate, they are eager to maintain their winning form. Sunday's game against Nagpur Heroz will be pivotal, with live streaming available on JioCinema, FanCode, and broadcast on DD Sports.