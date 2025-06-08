Left Menu

Neco Master Blaster's Resounding Victory: Aryan Meshram Shines Bright

Neco Master Blaster triumphed over Nagpur Titans with a 9-wicket victory in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League. Aryan Meshram’s explosive 85-run innings sealed the win, aided by Vedant Dighade's support. Praful Hinge's effective bowling dismantled the Titans' middle order, boosting Neco's confidence and net run rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 10:01 IST
Neco Master Blaster's Resounding Victory: Aryan Meshram Shines Bright
Aryan Meshram (Photo: Neco Master Blaster). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Neco Master Blaster decisively defeated Nagpur Titans by 9 wickets in an exhilarating Vidarbha Pro T20 League match, courtesy of Aryan Meshram's stunning performance. Meshram's unbeaten 85 and solid support from Vedant Dighade helped chase down the target of 133 with 25 balls remaining, marking their first tournament victory.

Batting first, Nagpur Titans struggled to 132/6, with captain Akshay Wadkar top-scoring before retiring hurt. Aniruddha Choudhari's first-ball dismissal and Jagjot Sasan's patient 45 couldn't ignite their innings. Praful Hinge led Neco's bowling unit, capturing 3 wickets and stalling the Titans' charge.

Meshram's aggressive play, after assessing the pitch, and a crucial partnerships propelled Neco to a commanding win. With a confidence boost and an improved net run rate, they are eager to maintain their winning form. Sunday's game against Nagpur Heroz will be pivotal, with live streaming available on JioCinema, FanCode, and broadcast on DD Sports.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025