Indian Mixed Disability Cricket Team Gears Up for England Challenge

The Indian Men's Mixed Disability Cricket Team kicked off its intensive training camp in Jaipur on Sunday, preparing for an upcoming seven-match T20I series against England. The series is set to commence on June 21, 2025, in Taunton at 6:30 PM, with fixtures concluding on July 3 in Bristol.

At the Jaipuria Cricket Academy, players engage in rigorous batting and bowling exercises under the watchful eyes of experienced coaches, including Head Coach Rohit Jhalani, focusing on match awareness and technique refinement. This training camp, organized by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), runs from June 8 to 13.

"This camp is crucial for our preparations," said Head Coach Rohit Jhalani. With support from the DCCI, General Secretary Ravikant Chauhan expressed optimism for the England tour, emphasizing the team's focus and readiness to proudly represent India.

The series will feature select matches conducted as Double Headers alongside mainstream cricket events in England, enhancing visibility and respect for differently-abled athletes. The 6th T20I against England Women is among those significant parallel fixtures, affirming inclusivity and parity.

