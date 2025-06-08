Pochettino Rules Out Spurs Return Amid Coaching Rumors

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed speculation linking him to a potential return to Tottenham Hotspur after the Premier League club sacked Ange Postecoglou. Pochettino stated that a move back to Spurs is not realistic at this stage.

Postecoglou was let go after a mixed tenure, having led the team to a rare trophy yet enduring a poor domestic season. Pochettino, who previously led the Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final, is now dedicated to leading the United States at the 2026 World Cup.

Despite rumors of numerous managers being in line for the Spurs job, Pochettino remains committed to his current position, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the future challenges with the U.S. national team.