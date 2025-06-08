Saptak Talwar's Stellar Finish at Swiss Challenge

Saptak Talwar of India showcased a remarkable effort in the third round of the Swiss Challenge, delivering an impressive series of four birdies across the last five holes. This late surge resulted in Talwar carding a three-under-par 68, propelling him to a tied 16th position in the standings.

Earlier in the competition, Talwar started strong with back-to-back scores of 69 over the first two days, cumulating to a seven-under total. Despite a single bogey on the 13th hole of his third round, his four crucial birdies, including consecutive ones on holes 14, 15, 17, and 18, cemented a notable round.

Leading the tournament, Sweden's Tobias Jonsson delivered a robust four-under 67 on day three, establishing a two-shot lead over Denmark's Jeppe Kristian Andersen, who finished the day with a birdie-laden three-under 68. The competition tightens as players head into the final day's battle on the scenic course at Golf Sempach.

(With inputs from agencies.)