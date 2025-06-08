Saptak Talwar's Stellar Finish at Swiss Challenge
Indian golfer Saptak Talwar displayed an impressive performance during the third round of the Swiss Challenge. Closing with four birdies in the last five holes, Talwar carded a three-under 68 and tied for 16th place. The leader, Sweden's Tobias Jonsson, remains six shots ahead after a 67 on the third day.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Saptak Talwar of India showcased a remarkable effort in the third round of the Swiss Challenge, delivering an impressive series of four birdies across the last five holes. This late surge resulted in Talwar carding a three-under-par 68, propelling him to a tied 16th position in the standings.
Earlier in the competition, Talwar started strong with back-to-back scores of 69 over the first two days, cumulating to a seven-under total. Despite a single bogey on the 13th hole of his third round, his four crucial birdies, including consecutive ones on holes 14, 15, 17, and 18, cemented a notable round.
Leading the tournament, Sweden's Tobias Jonsson delivered a robust four-under 67 on day three, establishing a two-shot lead over Denmark's Jeppe Kristian Andersen, who finished the day with a birdie-laden three-under 68. The competition tightens as players head into the final day's battle on the scenic course at Golf Sempach.
(With inputs from agencies.)