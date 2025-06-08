Left Menu

Indian Men's Hockey Team Seeks Redemption Against Netherlands

The Indian men's hockey team is aiming for a comeback after a narrow opening defeat against the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League. Despite leading initially, India lost 1-2 due to a strong Dutch comeback. With seven games left, India targets a spot in the World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amstelveen | Updated: 08-06-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 12:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Indian men's hockey team is gearing up to redeem itself after a close defeat to the Netherlands in their opening match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League.

Despite initially leading the Olympic champions 1-0, thanks to a penalty corner by captain Harmanpreet Singh, India lost 1-2 as the Netherlands struck back with a decisive performance led by two goals from Thijs van Dam.

With seven matches left and a World Cup spot at stake, India stands fourth in the table with 15 points. Head coach Craig Fulton insists that the team will push hard against formidable opponents like the Netherlands in the coming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

