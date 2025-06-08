Indian Men's Hockey Team Seeks Redemption Against Netherlands

The Indian men's hockey team is gearing up to redeem itself after a close defeat to the Netherlands in their opening match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League.

Despite initially leading the Olympic champions 1-0, thanks to a penalty corner by captain Harmanpreet Singh, India lost 1-2 as the Netherlands struck back with a decisive performance led by two goals from Thijs van Dam.

With seven matches left and a World Cup spot at stake, India stands fourth in the table with 15 points. Head coach Craig Fulton insists that the team will push hard against formidable opponents like the Netherlands in the coming matches.

